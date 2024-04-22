iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $80.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

