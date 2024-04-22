iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $124.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.