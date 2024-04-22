J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,417 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

