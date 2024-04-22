Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.23% of Jabil worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Jabil by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.16.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

