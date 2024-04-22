Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q1 guidance at $0.54-0.62 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kforce by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kforce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kforce by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

