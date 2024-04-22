Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $122.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.30.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

