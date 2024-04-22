Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.08 on Friday. Leju has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

