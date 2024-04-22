Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Bislett Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,217,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

