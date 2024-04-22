LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.42.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

