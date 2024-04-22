Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $231.04 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.