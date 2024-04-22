Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 82,200 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Fulton Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,853,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.99 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.