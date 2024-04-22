Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $213.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

