Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.29 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

