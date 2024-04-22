Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HWM opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

