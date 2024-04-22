LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 734 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.71.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $408.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

