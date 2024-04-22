Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,435 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 254.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of NewMarket worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $586.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $615.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.86. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $362.16 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.45.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

