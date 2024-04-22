Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Primo Water worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

