Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 102,325 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,325 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Hess Midstream worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after buying an additional 3,107,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 887,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 172.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after buying an additional 620,779 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hess Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

