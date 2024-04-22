Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $575.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.32. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.79 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

