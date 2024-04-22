Metro (MRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$69.70 on Monday. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$78.88. The company has a market cap of C$15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.21.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

