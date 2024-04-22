Michael Lindsell Purchases 50 Shares of Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £802.03 ($998.42) per share, for a total transaction of £40,101.50 ($49,920.95).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £802 ($998.38) per share, for a total transaction of £40,100 ($49,919.08).

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,000 ($49.79).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Lindsell acquired 75 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £795.90 ($990.79) per share, for a total transaction of £59,692.50 ($74,309.10).

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £802.57 ($999.09) per share, for a total transaction of £40,128.50 ($49,954.56).

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £820 ($1,020.79) per share, with a total value of £198,440 ($247,031.00).

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £847.90 ($1,055.52) per share, with a total value of £84,790 ($105,552.10).

Lindsell Train Stock Performance

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 806.14 ($10.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -88.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 807.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 841.19. Lindsell Train has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713.92 ($8.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,080 ($13.44).

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

