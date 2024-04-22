Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,187 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

