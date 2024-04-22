Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.40 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 126.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

