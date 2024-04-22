Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

