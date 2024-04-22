MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

MYR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MYRG opened at $158.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $181.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.