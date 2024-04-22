NewMarket (NEU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $586.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $362.16 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEU

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NewMarket by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.