Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

