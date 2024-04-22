Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

MU stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,617,027. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

