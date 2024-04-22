Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.4 %

PDEC stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $825.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

