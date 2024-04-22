Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,030 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in DNOW by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DNOW during the fourth quarter worth about $11,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 639,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 123.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. DNOW’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

