PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.01 on Monday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,967.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

