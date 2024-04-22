Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $270.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

