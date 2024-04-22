Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $59.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

