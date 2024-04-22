PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,558,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 591,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 86,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,229.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDS opened at $23.51 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.