PSI Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 974.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,227,000.

RFV opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.28.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

