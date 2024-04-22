PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

