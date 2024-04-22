PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.