PSI Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

