Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GINN stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $326.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

