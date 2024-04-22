Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Miller Industries worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 202,359.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLR stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $563.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

