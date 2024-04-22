Red Rock Resorts (RRR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Red Rock Resorts is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.39 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 24.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,491,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

