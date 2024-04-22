Reviewing 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) & 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 2seventy bio and 89bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 5 3 0 2.38 89bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

2seventy bio presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 191.30%. 89bio has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 217.55%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than 2seventy bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

93.9% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of 89bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

2seventy bio has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2seventy bio and 89bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $100.39 million 2.31 -$217.57 million ($4.42) -1.02 89bio N/A N/A -$142.19 million ($2.01) -4.52

89bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2seventy bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2seventy bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 2seventy bio and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -216.73% -59.19% -29.67% 89bio N/A -31.01% -27.84%

Summary

89bio beats 2seventy bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

