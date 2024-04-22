Robert W. Baird Boosts Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $180.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $176.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $126.66 and a 52-week high of $181.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

