Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.36 billion.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Rogers Communications news, Director Edward Rogers bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.

