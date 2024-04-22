Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,595 shares of company stock valued at $171,584,072. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $270.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

