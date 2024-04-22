SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

SEA Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 242.63 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,777 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 56.1% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

