Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $122.21 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

