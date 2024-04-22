Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,022 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.70 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

