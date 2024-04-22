Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

