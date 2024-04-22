Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,382 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 1,578,461 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

